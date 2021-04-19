In higher education there is also a teacher’s opinion

The return to the presence regime in higher education is now taking place without vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff and with tests of professionals and students, depending on the initiative and organization of each institution. Unfortunately, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education does not guarantee the best health and safety conditions for professionals and students at universities and colleges.

The ongoing decontamination plan was accompanied by the announcement that all teachers would be vaccinated. Then we learned that vaccinations were only allowed in public schools and that private schools were then also included. More recently it has been stated that university professors are excluded from this vaccination phase.

The criteria supporting this decision, defended by Minister Manuel Heitor, are unknown. There is no evidence that the risk of infection at universities and technical colleges is lower than at schools at other educational levels. Many higher education institutions also focus on higher education institutions and even more students in classrooms.

Some characteristics of these students and teachers even mean an increased risk compared to Covid-19. Epidemiologists have indicated that the greatest risk of contagion now coincides precisely with the 20 to 30 age group, which makes up around 80% of college students. Teachers, on the other hand, have a high average age with 63% between 40 and 60 years and 15% with over 60 years.

The decision to vaccinate all teachers before other priority groups is controversial, but it is not clear what criteria justify the exclusion of teachers from universities and colleges.

It is incomprehensible that the Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education does not endeavor to ensure the best safety conditions for professionals and students at universities and technical colleges

The lack of definition in higher education is accompanied by recommendations from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education on the need to examine professionals and students. This option is expected to mean inevitable and profound inequalities between institutions, as some have already tested, others will implement this strategy now, but many will not have the resources to do so.

In order to quickly identify possible outbreaks and prevent contagion, it is now crucial that the tests are effective and continue from today.

Since the beginning of the pandemic crisis, teachers have been looking for suitable solutions with commitment and professionalism in order to continue the teaching-learning processes with technology, which however cannot replace the teaching activities in the classroom.

It is incomprehensible that the Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education does not endeavor to ensure the best safety conditions for professionals and students at universities and technical colleges.

The author writes according to the new orthographic convention