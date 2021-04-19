Human Microbiome Market Set to Register Robust CAGR During 2020-2027 | DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals
A large scale Human Microbiome Market report aims to thrive in the competitive market by giving knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. This market document estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Additionally, businesses can get highly benefited with this information to decide on their production and marketing strategies. All the major topics of market research analysis are covered here that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology.
Global human microbiome market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 28.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in the advanced technology, increase in the aging population and rise in incidence of chronic diseases.
Human tissues are covered with trillions of microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, collectively known as human microbiota. All the genes present inside these microorganisms are known as microbiome. These human microbes are so much in abundance inside the human body such that contributes around 2-3 kg weight. Understanding of human microbiome is increasing due to technological advancement and analytical techniques.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global human microbiome market are ENTEROME, Yakult, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Second Genome Inc., MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS LLC, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Osel, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Inc, Synlogic, MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC, 4D pharma plc, Metabogen AB, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Symberix, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc, and others.
Market Drivers
- Rise in the advanced technology can act as a catalyst
- Increase in the aging population may enhance the growth
- Rise in incidence of chronic diseases could accelerate the market
- Regulations by governmental bodies on probiotics and prebiotics would boost the market
Market Restraints
- Lack of knowledge about probiotics and prebiotics among population can act as a restraint
- Limited research over microbiome may hinder the market
- Stringent government regulations and norms could hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Human Microbiome Market
By Product
- Probiotics
- Prebiotics
- Medical Foods
- Supplements
- Others
By Application
- Therapeutics
- Diagnostics
By Disease
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- Autoimmune Disorder
- Metabolic & Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Cancer
- Other Diseases
