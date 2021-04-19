How much does it cost to create a transparency unit? Nine years | opinion

For more than six years, there has been discussions in the country about creating a transparency unit to review the incomes, assets and incompatibilities of political and senior officials. If I remember correctly, it was Bloco de Esquerda who made the proposal for the first time in early 2015, with Pedro Passos Coelho and Paulo Portas still in the leadership of the government. It did so on the parliamentary days when it launched its anti-corruption package.