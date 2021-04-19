“Hippocrates”: When interns take care of the hospital | Streaming

Hippocrates, a French series created and directed by Thomas Lilti and premiered on Canal + in 2018, shares the name and focus of a hospital and internal doctors with the 2014 film of the same name, winner of a Caesar, also written and directed by Lilti, of which is a free adaptation, but with different actors and characters. Like Michael Crichton, creator of the Emergency Service series in the 1990s, Lilti was a doctor himself, and this is a profession he has portrayed in his film and television career. He trained until 2014 which makes the way he looks at hospitals realistic.