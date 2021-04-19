Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends by Regions, Types and Applications | Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC., Cardinal Health., Epicor Software Corporation, LLamasoft

A large scale Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market report aims to thrive in the competitive market by giving knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. This market document estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Additionally, businesses can get highly benefited with this information to decide on their production and marketing strategies. All the major topics of market research analysis are covered here that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology.

Healthcare supply chain management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.05% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising awareness amongst the people regarding the advantages of supply chain management which will enhance the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the healthcare supply chain management market report are Oracle, SAP SE, Infor., McKesson Corporation, Tecsys Inc., Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC., Cardinal Health., Epicor Software Corporation, LLamasoft Inc., Manhattan Associates., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Cerner Corporation., Jump Technologies, Inc., Logi-Tag Systems, Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc, Premier, HYBRENT, INC, Arvato Supply Chain Solutions SE among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare supply chain management market is segmented on the basis of models, functions, delivery mode, component and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on models, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into make-to-stock model, build-to-order, continuous replenishment model, and chain assembly, other.

On the basis of functions, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into forecasting and planning, inventory management and procurement, internal logistics and operations, warehousing and distribution, reverse and extended logistics, and other.

Based on delivery mode, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into on-premise, web-based, and cloud.

On the basis of component, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into software, and hardware. Software has been further segmented into purchasing management software, and inventory management software. Purchasing management software has been further sub-segmented into supply management software, procurement software, capital purchasing software, strategic sourcing software, and transportation management software. Inventory management software has been further sub-segmented into order management software, warehouse management software, consignment management software, implant management software, and tissue management software. Hardware has been further segmented into barcodes & barcode scanners, systems, RFID tags & readers, and other hardware components.

Healthcare supply chain management market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical and biotech companies, logistics companies, distributors, healthcare providers, and others.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Country Level Analysis

Healthcare supply chain management market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, models, functions, delivery mode, component and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the healthcare supply chain management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

