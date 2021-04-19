Hair Styling Products Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook till 2026

The latest research report on Hair Styling Products Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Hair Styling Products market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Amorepacific, Shiseido Co.Ltd., Zotos International, mandom corp., Marico, AVEDA CORP., COMBE, Goody Products Inc., Conair Corporation, REVLON, Avon Products Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and Amka Products (Pty) Ltd.

Global hair styling products is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.17 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Hair styling products are beauty and hair caring products that help the consumer nourish and stylise their hair. Modern times have resulted in enhancement of technology and resulted in vast product offerings. This vast range of products is due to the concern and popularity of hair stylisation and care among the major population.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Advancements & developments in the market providing expanded and extensive products and service portfolio is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increased demand for hair care and styling products due to the growing concern of appeals of the individuals

Availability of cheaper alternative options is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Conducts Overall HAIR STYLING PRODUCTS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Hair Gel, Hair Mousse, Hairspray, Styling Creams & Waxes, Styling Spray, Others),

Distribution Channel (Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Variety Stores, Online Retail, Departmental Stores, Others)

The HAIR STYLING PRODUCTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announced the launch of “Schwarzkopf Professional SalonLab”, a digital interactive system that is implemented in various salons and helps in determining the state of a person’s hair, the best suitable color for their styling, and helps in determining the required products and services for the best hair care.

In December 2017, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announced the acquisition of Zotos International from Shiseido Co.Ltd. With this acquisition Henkel aims to expand their market share as well as the product offerings in the region of North America.

