Global Sports Medicine Market Thriving Worldwide||Covid-19 Impact Analysis By Bird & Cronin, Arthrex, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrosurface (a subsidiary of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.), Össur Corporate, Mueller Sports Medicine

Sports medicine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 8,453.18 million by 2027. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and growing influx of new products and treatment modalities are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major companies which are dealing in the global sports medicine market are Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Breg, Inc., Medtronic, Bird & Cronin, Arthrex, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrosurface (a subsidiary of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.), Össur Corporate, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Surgalign, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., DJO, LLC (a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation) among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the sports medicine market.

For instance,

In September 2020, Smith & Nephew received product commercializing approval form National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) China to introduce REDAPT System for revision total hip arthroplasty (rTHA). This development helps the company to enhance its product category and generate adequate revenue for commercializing its products into the China market

In October 2017, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. announced that they have introduced an orthopedic platform to improve the clinical outcomes. This platform is specially designed to help the surgeons to drive improvements in orthopedic care This development helps the company to generate adequate revenue

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions that Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in North America sports medicine market and the market leaders targeting the U.S. to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The sports medicine market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. as they are the market leaders for sports medicine. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the sports medicine market.

Global Sports Medicine Market Scope and Market Size

Global sports medicine market is categorized into four notable segments which are based on products, application, procedure and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the sports medicine market is segmented into body reconstruction products and body support and recovery products. In 2020, body reconstruction products segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing cases of sports injuries as sports athletes need to take care of their body parts during sport activities and maintains it for long run.

On the basis of application, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, back and spine injuries and other injuries. In 2020, knee segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing knee fractures and ligament tears leading to growing knee applications in global sports medicine market worldwide.

On the basis of procedure, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee arthroscopy procedures, hip arthroscopy procedures, shoulder and elbow arthroscopy procedures, foot and ankle arthroscopy procedures, hand and wrist arthroscopy procedures and others. In 2020, knee arthroscopy procedures segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing knee disorders which helps boost the demand of knee arthroscopic procedures to treat knee injury in sports medicine worldwide.

On the basis of end user, the sports medicine market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others. In 2020, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing usage of sports medicine in surgical implants such as knee, shoulder, wrist and elbow to treat any kind of sports injury.

