Global Orphan Drug Market 2021-2028:Potential Growth Rate | Top Key Players-AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S

The orphan drugs market is expected to gain growth at a potential rate of 9.00% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach a value of USD 387.61 billion by 2028. The impact of developments in pharmacogenomics is the factor for the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global orphan disease market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Amgen Inc., Biogen, Celldex Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US) and among others.

Global Orphan Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

The orphan drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug type, disease type, indication type, drug type, sale, therapy class and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on drug type, the orphan drugs market is segmented into biological and non-biological.

Based on disease type, the orphan drugs market is segmented into oncology disease, metabolic disease, hematologic and immunologic diseases, infectious diseases, neurological diseases and others.

The orphan drugs market is also segmented on the basis of indication type into non-Hodgkin lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, cystic fibrosis, glioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, renal cell carcinoma, graft vs host disease and others.

On the basis of drug type, the orphan drugs market is segmented into revlimid, rituxan, opdivo, keytruda, imbruvica, soliris, jakaf, pomalyst, darzalex, spinraza and adcetris.

On the basis of sale, the orphan drugs market is segmented into generics and prescribed.

Based on therapy class, the orphan drugs market is segmented into oncology, blood, central nervous systems, endocrine, cardiovascular and respiratory.

On the basis of distribution channel, the orphan drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online sales and others.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of orphan disease worldwide

Expansion of product pipeline by launching new drugs

Impact of developments in pharmacogenomics

Government initiatives for the development

Granting exclusive incentives

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving orphan disease drug market

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about Orphan disease treatment

High prices are associated with these drug development

