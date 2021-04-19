Global Molecular Cytogenetic Systems Market Key Insights,Drivers, Competitive Landscape,Forecast To 2028||Players-Agilent Technologies, Inc., , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology
Themolecular cytogenetic systems marketis expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 9.33% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 4,185.80 million by 2028.
Molecular Cytogenetic Systems market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. This market report takes into consideration several industry research, customer insights, market sizing & forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The industry report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key players in the market. Global Molecular Cytogenetic Systems report also identifies significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
The major players covered in the molecular cytogenetic systems market report are
- BioVIew Ltd.,
- Danaher,
- MetaSystems,
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.,
- , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,
- Illumina, Inc.,
- Oxford Gene Technology,
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,
- PerkinElmer Inc.,
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated,
- Applied Spectral Imaging,
- Biological Industries,
- Cytognomix, Genial Genetics,
- Weill Cornell Medicine,
- ISENET
Molecular Cytogenetic Systems Market Drivers:
The increasing prevalence of genetic disorder is escalating the growth of molecular cytogenetic systems market.
The increasing need to link the gap between clinical applications of genetic findings in order to provide a refined medical service and the rising use of genetic information in the predictive models for disease traits increases the demand for cytogenetic tools which act as the major factors driving the molecular cytogenetic systems market.
The growing rate of cancer cases among population across the globe, rise in mortality rate and increasing requirement for development of advanced technologies leading to a comprehensive understanding of cancer at a genomic level accelerate the molecular cytogenetic systems market growth.
The increase in popularity of a comprehensive understanding of cancer at a genomic level FISH and comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) among other techniques owning to the offered detailed information about cancer-related molecular signatures and insights on cancer progression also influences the molecular cytogenetic systems market.
Additionally, increasing pharmacogenomics activities, extensive use of cytogenetic tools in pharmacogenomic biomarker studies and growing number of research and development activities positively affect the molecular cytogenetic systems market.
Furthermore, technological advancements in CGH and FISH time and untapped markets in developing nations extend profitable opportunities to the molecular cytogenetic systems market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
Molecular Cytogenetic Systems Market Restraints:
On the other hand, high cost of advanced instruments and their maintenance and unfavorable coverage and reimbursement policies for new genomic tools are the factors expected to obstruct the molecular cytogenetic systems market growth. Lack of skilled personnel is projected to challenge the molecular cytogenetic systems market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.
Molecular Cytogenetic Systems Market Scope and Market Size
The molecular cytogenetic systems market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product, the molecular cytogenetic systems market is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, consumables and software and services. Kits and reagents are further segmented into testing kits, probes, fluorescent affinity reagents and other kits and reagents.
On the basis of technique, the molecular cytogenetic systems market is segmented into comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), immunohistochemistry, karyotyping and other techniques. Comparative genomic hybridization is further segmented into array-based comparative genomic hybridization and standard comparative genomic hybridization. Karyotyping is further segmented into spectral karyotyping and virtual karyotyping.
On the basis of application, the molecular cytogenetic systems market is segmented into genetic disorders, oncology, personalized medicine and other applications.
On the basis of end user, the molecular cytogenetic systems market is segmented into clinical and research laboratories, hospitals and pathology laboratories, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and others.
