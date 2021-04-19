Global Digital Assurance Market Overview, Industry Size & Share, Competitive Scenario and Growth strategies

“Global Digital Assurance Market ” the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, COVID-19 impacts and supports with tables and figures.

The global digital assurance market accounted for USD 2.81 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% forecast to 2025.

Accenture, Capgemini, Cigniti, Cognizant, Hexaware, Micro Focus, SQS, TCS, Wipro, Atos, Infosys, Maveric Systems, DXC.technology, Sogeti, BugRaptors, TestingXperts, WebDepend, QAssure, Maven Infosoft Pvt Ltd, Sixth Gear Studios, Thinksys Inc, TechArcis Solutions, Inc., GreenSQA, Flexasoft, Snoopgame, Redmadrobot, among others.

Major Segmentation: Digital Assurance Market

Global Digital Assurance Market, By Testing Mode (Manual testing and Test automation), By Testing Type (Application Programming Interface (API) testing and others), By Technology (Social media, Mobile and others), By Organization Size (), By Vertical, By Geographical segments(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Digital Assurance Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Below is the TOC of the report:

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Digital Assurance Market Overview Digital Assurance Supply Chain Analysis Digital Assurance Pricing Analysis Global Digital Assurance Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Digital Assurance Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Digital Assurance Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Digital Assurance Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Digital Assurance Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Digital Assurance Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Digital Assurance Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Digital Assurance Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Digital Assurance Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

