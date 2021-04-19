Global Capillary Blood Collection and Sampling Devices Market Overview,Key Vendor Landscape, Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2027||Cardinal Health, Terumo Medical Corporation, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Owen Mumford Ltd, Neoteryx, LLC, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Capillary blood collection and sampling devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 3,382.57 million by 2027. Rising number of geriatric population and rising availability of POC diagnostics are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the report are Akacia Medical, HTL-STREFA, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Medical Corporation, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Owen Mumford Ltd, Neoteryx, LLC, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Improve Medical, KABE LABORTECHNIK GmbH, Nipro Europe Group Companies (A Subsidiary of Nipro Corporation), Radiometer Medical ApS (A Subsidiary of Danaher), FL MEDICAL s.r.l., SureScreen Diagnostics Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ypsomed AG, Creative Diagnostics, Elabscience, Inc., Mologic, Tasso, Inc., Abbott, Vitrex Medical A/S, Disera Medical Equipment Logistics Industry and Trade Inc., AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., CHENGDU RICH SCIENCE INDUSTRY CO., LTD and BIOMEDOMICS INC., among others.

Many product launch, approval, partnership and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the capillary blood collection and sampling devices market.

For instance,

In March 2020, BD in partnership with BioMedomics has developed a rapid test cassette for detecting symptoms of COVID-19 within 15 minutes. This product development helped the company to enhance its platform of rapid test cassettes uses capillary blood as a sample.

In December 2017, B. Braun Melsungen AG established a new subsidiary in Zambia. As the company is engaged in manufacturing of capillary blood collection devices, this expansion has helped the company to offer their customers in Zambia with much broader portfolio of products.

Scope of the Global Capillary Blood Collection and Sampling Devices Market

Global capillary blood collection and sampling devices market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa

All country based analysis of global capillary blood collection and sampling devices market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into blood sampling devices, capillary blood collection devices, rapid test cassette, remote capillary blood collection device, wearable capillary blood collection device. On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into manual sampling and automated/autoinjection sampling. On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into puncture and incision. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cardiovacular disease, infection & infectious disease, respiratory diseases, cancers, rheumatoid arthritis and others. On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into enzyme immunoassay platform (Elisa Platform), PCR platform, ELTABA platform, lateral flow immunoassay platform and others. On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into conventional and point of care testing. On the basis of age group, the market is segmented into geriatrics, infant, pediatric, adult. On the basis of test type, the market is segmented into dried blood spot tests, plasma/ serum protein tests, comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) tests, liver panel/liver profile/liver function tests, whole blood test, others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into volumetric absorptive microsampling, capillary electrophoresis-based chemical analysis and others. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into plastic, glass, stainless steel, ceramic. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into laboratories and home care setting. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales, others.

