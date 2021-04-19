Functional Food Ingredients Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook till 2026

The latest research report on Functional Food Ingredients Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Functional Food Ingredients market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Functional foods are that which potentially effect on health beyond basic nutrition in a positive way. Functional foods promote optimal health and reduce the risk of any disease. According to food and drug administration the increasing demand for health benefitting foods that is needed beyond basic nutrition to promote optimal health is currently the cornerstone of the development of functional food ingredients market. The growing awareness among a large population about the consumption of nutritive food rather than only satisfying taste and appeal considerations is providing a strong basis for the growth of players in the market.

As a result, consumers are opting for nutritive convenience foods and nutritionally fortified foods in place of traditional convenience and junk foods. In particular, in developed economies, the changing perception of food cabinet as a medical cabinet is leading to an increasing number of consumers stocking up on wholesome foods. Hence, functional foods are increasingly becoming a commonality in the kitchens of health-savvy consumers. Increasing product innovations complemented with the development of novel chemicals to enhance the taste and appeal of functional food is further giving an impetus to the functional food ingredients market. Furthermore, the easy availability of a large variety of functional foods is favouring the growth of this market.

According to DuPont annual report June 14, 2017 DuPont Nutrition & Health had present on the emerging science of the microbiome and how it might potentially provide solutions to address the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance at AgriVision 2017.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increase in consumption of nutritive convenience food and fortified food

Growth in incidences of chronic diseases

Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products

Higher cost for functional food products due to the inclusion of healthier or naturally sourced ingredients

By Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Vitamins, Minerals),

Source (Natural Source, Synthetic Source),

Application(Food, Beverages),

Health Benefit(Gut Health, Heart Health, Bone Health, Immunity , Nutritive Health , Weight Management)

The FUNCTIONAL FOOD INGREDIENTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Competitive Analysis: Global Functional Food Ingredients Market

The global functional food ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Functional Food Ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In October, 2017 Cargill makes its first animal feed company acquisition in Brazil the acquisition of privately owned integral nutrias animal, announced on Friday is Cargill’s first purchase of a company in food ingredients segment in Latin America’s largest economy.

Cargill has been looking to diversify into new businesses as global grain traders face a margin squeeze because of a glut of the crops.

