Exosome Therapeutic Market Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand Forecast to 2027

DBMR Analyses that the Exosome Therapeutic Market is growing with a CAGR of 21.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 and expected to reach USD 31,691.52 million by 2026 from USD 6,500.00 million in 2018. Increasing prevalence of lyme disease, chronic inflammation, autoimmune disease and other chronic degenerative diseases are the factors for the market growth.

Increased number of exosome therapeutics as compared to the past few years will accelerate market growth. Companies are receiving funding for exosome therapeutic research and clinical trials. For instance, In September 2018, EXOCOBIO has raised USD 27 million in its series B funding. The company has raised USD 46 million as series a funding in April 2017. The series B funding will help the company to set up GMP-compliant exosome industrial facilities to enhance production of exosomes to commercialize in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry.

Major Players in Global Exosome Therapeutic Market Include

evox THERAPEUTICS

EXOCOBIO

Exopharm

AEGLE Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation

Codiak BioSciences

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

ReNeuron Group plc

Capricor Therapeutics

Avalon Globocare Corp.

CREATIVE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.

Stem Cells Group

…..

New Exosome Therapeutic Market Developments in 2019

In January 2019, Codiak BioSciences has collaborated with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize exosome therapeutics to treat cancer. The collaboration will help the company to address issues which have been often implicated in solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

In October 2018, Avalon GloboCare Corp. has collaborated with Weill Cornell Medicine to form standards in cGMP-grade for human endothelial cells sourced exosome which is significant for organ regeneration and vascular health and isolation and identification of exosomes sourced from tissue for liquid biopsy and clinical use. The collaboration will help the company to lead market as exosome isolation system as will be first in the world for standardization processing of cGMP-grade exosomes for clinical studies.

In July 2018, Capricor Therapeutics has formed collaboration with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) to discover potential for CAP-2003 (exosomes) in order to address trauma-related conditions and injuries. The collaboration will help to test CAP-2003 as a tool for preservation of life.

The Global Exosome Therapeutic segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Natural Exosomes, Hybrid Exosomes

By Source (Dendritic Cells, Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Blood, Milk, Body Fluids, Saliva, Urine Others)

By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Gene Therapy, Chemotherapy)

By Transporting Capacity (Bio Macromolecules, Small Molecules

By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Metabolic Disorders, Cardiac Disorders, Blood Disorders, Inflammatory Disorders, Gynecology Disorders, Organ Transplantation, Others)

By Route of administration (Oral, Parenteral)

By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes)

Scope of the Exosome Therapeutic Market

The global exosome therapeutic market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Mexico, Turkey, Hong Kong, Australia, South Korea, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Venezuela, Panama, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Paraguay, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua and Uruguay.

All country based analysis of the exosome therapeutic market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into natural exosomes and hybrid exosomes. Based on source, the market is segmented into dendritic cells, mesenchymal stem cells, blood, milk, body fluids, saliva, urine and others. On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into immunotherapy, gene therapy and chemotherapy. On the basis of transporting capacity, the market is segmented into bio macromolecules and small molecules. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, neurology, metabolic disorders, cardiac disorders, blood disorders, inflammatory disorders, gynecology disorders, organ transplantation and others. On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into pa oral and parenteral. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and research & academic institutes and others.

Some Points from Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Exosome Therapeutic Market Share by Type (2020-2027)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Exosome Therapeutic Market Share by Application (2020-2027)

1.7 Exosome Therapeutic Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Region COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Exosome Therapeutic Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

3 Value Chain of Exosome Therapeutic Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Exosome Therapeutic Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Exosome Therapeutic

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Exosome Therapeutic

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

4 Players Profiles

5 Global Exosome Therapeutic Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Exosome Therapeutic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Exosome Therapeutic Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Exosome Therapeutic Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Exosome Therapeutic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Exosome Therapeutic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Exosome Therapeutic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Exosome Therapeutic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Exosome Therapeutic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Exosome Therapeutic Market Segment byTypes

12 Global Exosome Therapeutic Market Segment by Applications

13 Exosome Therapeutic Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2027)

……Continued

