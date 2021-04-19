Dilma Rousseff shoots her own opinion

It has been on the news for the past few days and it will certainly be the start of José Sócrates’ book again in the next few days.

Dilma Rousseff was hugely wrong in the impeachment proceedings in 2016. Many remember the humiliating spectacle for democracy that featured impeachment voters in the famous Chamber of Deputies session that decided to remove the president. Particularly disgusting was the testimony of the then MP Bolsonaro, who paid tribute to the torturer Brilhante Ustra, an officer who was involved in the torture of Dilma Rousseff, when he was arrested by the military dictatorship in January 1970 for his militancy against the ongoing military regime 21 Years in Brazil, from 1964 to 1985.

There is unanimous agreement in Brazil, including the organizers of the 2016 parliamentary coup, such as then Vice-President Temer and Mayor Humberto Cunha, that Dilma Rousseff’s personal honesty does not arouse suspicion.

In March 2017 I was together with Prof. Carvalho da Silva from the University of Coimbra and Dr. Pilar del Rio, director of the Saramago Foundation. It was three intense days with a lot of media impact. A success. Dilma vehemently and credibly exposed the anti-democratic coup organized by the elites and the mass media, which removed her from the presidency.

I have great appreciation and personal respect for Dilma Rousseff, with whom I associate the closeness of militancy in the resistance against the Brazilian dictatorship in the hard 68/71 years.

Dear companion Dilma, here in Portugal there is and was nothing comparable to “Lava-Jato”, nor a judge who compares or had the power and goals of Sérgio Moro. Much less is there the degree of judicialization of politics and politicization of the judiciary that exists in Brazil

For many memories of those years and for the rejection of the cowardly parliamentary coup of 2016, which was carried out by the misery of the elites that rule Brazil, it pains me today to see how Dilma gives the innocent José Sócrates her indisputable moral in a foreword Authority gives what he weaves an unreal parallel between what happened to Lula in Operation Lava-Jato and Operation Marquis. Dear companion Dilma, here in Portugal there is nothing comparable to Lava Jato, nor a judge who compares or had the power and goals of Sérgio Moro. Much less is there the degree of judicialization of politics and politicization of the judiciary that exists in Brazil. Democratic institutions are much more solid and European here.

It is understandable that the then Prime Minister José Sócrates established excellent relations with Presidents Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff. But from then on it is a big step to witness the validation of his book because of those ties that have been built in the exercise of power to a politician who, admittedly, is dealing with a lot of money from more than dubious origins.

In Brazil, after 580 days in prison and an ongoing trial, Lula is increasingly a political giant. And Dilma, the victim of so many Tartufos’ coups, continues to enjoy great prestige.

Here Socrates has long since become a political corpse. A mythomaniac who will continue to struggle with many windmills, increasingly isolated and rejected by public opinion, parties, voters. An ex-politician who only sees his own navel and who is most likely convicted in the trial that will one day take place who knows when, because it is certain, justice here is very slow.