Digital Health Technologies Market 2021 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2027 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Abbott, Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

A New market study, titled Digital Health Technologies market provides thorough overview of the market. Digital Health Technologies market identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. This market report carries out an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. Digital Health Technologies Market overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities. Digital Health Technologies market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Digital Health Technologies market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the market.

The digital health technologies market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 68.17 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.80% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Digital Health Technologies Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AT&T Intellectual Property

Cerner Corporation

athenahealth, Inc

BioTelemetry, Inc

eClinicalWorks

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Abbott

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

OMRON Corporation

AdvancedMD, Inc

iHealth Labs Inc

IBM

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Technology (Telehealthcare, mHealth, Health Analytics, Digital Health Systems)

By Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based)

By Component (Software, Services, Hardware)

By Application (Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Sleep Apnea, Oncology, Others)

By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others)

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Digital Health Technologies Market trends and dynamics:

– Supply and demand (2021-2027)

– Current trends/opportunities/challenges

– Market segments and sub-segments

– Technological breakthroughs

– Market size (2021-2027)

– Value chain and stakeholder analysis

– Competitive landscape

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1: Definition, Market overview & Market Scope, Applications of Digital Health Technologies, Market Segment by Regions.

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure.

Chapter 3: Market Segmentation, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Competitive analysis.

Chapter 4: Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis, Sales Analysis, Sales Price Analysis.

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Digital Health Technologies Segment Market Analysis.

Chapter 7 and 8: The Digital Health Technologies Segment Market Analysis, Major Manufacturers Analysis of Digital Health Technologies.

Chapter 9: Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type.

Chapter 10: Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis.

Chapter 11: Digital Health Technologies Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 12, 13: Digital Health Technologies sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and Reliable data source.

Digital Health Technologies market report consists of information on production development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market and other important characteristic of the market. This market document comprises of a chapter on the global market and all of its associated companies with their profiles, which gives important information and data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The comprehensive Digital Health Technologies market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). Moreover, the persuasive Digital Health Technologies report lists and studies the leading competitors while providing the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics.

Global Digital Health Technologies Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of technology, the digital health technologies market is segmented into telehealthcare, mhealth, health analytics and digital health systems. Telehealthcare has further been segmented into telecare and telehealth. Telecare has further been sub-segmented into activity monitoring and remote medication management. Telehealth has further been sub-segmented into LTC monitoring and video consultation. mHealth has further been segmented into wearables and apps. Wearables have further been sub-segmented into BP monitor, glucose meter, pulse oximeter, sleep apnea monitors, neurological monitors and others. Apps have further been sub-segmented into medical apps and fitness apps. Digital health systems have further been segmented into electronic health records and e-prescribing systems.

The digital health technologies market can is segmented on the basis of delivery mode into on-premise and cloud-based.

The component segment of the digital health technologies market is segmented into software, services and hardware.

Based on application, the digital health technologies market is segmented into cardiology, diabetes, neurology, sleep apnea, oncology and others.

Based on end user, the digital health technologies market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies and others.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Health Technologies Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the digital health technologies market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT&T Intellectual Property, Cerner Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Abbott, Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., OMRON Corporation, AdvancedMD, Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., and IBM among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Customization of the Report: This Digital Health Technologies report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 10+ companies, Regional and geographical countries or 40 analyst hours.

Key Influence of the Digital Health Technologies Market:

What was the Digital Health Technologies Market size, growth trends and market forecast? What will be the CAGR of Digital Health Technologies Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments were most attractive for investments? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Health Technologies Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the Digital Health Technologies market.

