DevSecOps Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Application Forecast to 2027

DevSecOps Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive DevSecOps market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

DevSecOps market will grow at a CAGR of 32.05% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing need for highly secure and continuous application delivery is an essential factor driving the DevSecOps market.

DevSecOps is defined as the process of applying security in the development of applications process. Its main task is for the automation in security protocols and other processes required in the development of applications.

Increasing numbers of security breaches and hacks in the process of application developments, security is becoming of utmost importance is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising need for better and consistent security amid the growing need for application development and deliveries, increasing levels of adoption globally among the small and medium-sized enterprises and the need to comply with these security guidelines and regulations, rising need for highly secure continuous application delivery and the improved focus on security and compliance, increasing security breaches, awareness about DevSecOps platforms, need for improving SDLC by decreasing the time wasted, and the rising investment activities are the major factors among others boosting the DevSecOps market. Moreover, rising huge opportunity for adoption among SMEs and rising technological advancements and increasing modernization in the process will further create new opportunities for DevSecOps market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, increasing refusal of a number of enterprises in adoption of modern technologies and increasing lack of knowledgeable and technically capable professionals present in the enterprises for the deployment and integration of DevSecOps are the major factors among others which will curtail the market growth, while increasing dependency on obsolete application development processes will further challenge the DevSecOps market in the forecast period mentioned above.

DevSecOps Market Scope and Segmentation:

DevSecOps market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, component, organization site and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of deployment type, the DevSecOps market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Based on component, the DevSecOps market is segmented into solution and services. Services have been further segmented into professional services and managed services.

Based on organization site, the DevSecOps market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

The DevSecOps market is also segmented on the basis of vertical into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences and others.

DevSecOps Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global DevSecOps Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the DevSecOps Market Includes:

The major players covered in DevSecOps market report are Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, Synopsys Inc., Microsoft, DOME9 SECURITY INC., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Qualys Inc., Chef, Contrast Security, CyberArk Software Ltd., Entersoft, Rogue Wave Software Inc., Splunk Inc., 4ARMED LIMITED, Aqua Security Software Ltd., Checkmarx Ltd., CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO, Continuum Security, Puppet, Sumo Logic, WhiteHat Security, and AlgoSec. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The DevSecOps Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the DevSecOps Market

Categorization of the DevSecOps Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, DevSecOps Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different DevSecOps Market players

