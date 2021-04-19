Devaluing currencies Survey: “People are fed up with this governance” | Local authorities

Daily specials in the A Gina restaurant: rice with cabidela and fried cod. Capitol Court of the Day: a horsepower event. Dish of the day for Carlos Moedas: Criticize the “casuistic” way Fernando Medina treated Parque Mayer and devalue the first poll of the local authorities.

In a day of uncertainty for theaters, cinemas and other concert halls, the PSD and CDS candidate for the Lisbon Chamber was in a former cultural heart of the capital. Without the work on the Teatro Variedades, the park would be in absolute silence. The Capitol, renovated a few years ago, was preparing for a socialist party conference. Maria Vitória announces her return to the stage in September. Only Gina remains unmoved.

“Nothing has happened here for as long as I can remember. We can’t go back in four years and see what we see here, ”said Moedas. Accompanied by the actor Carlos Cunha and the president of the Junta de Santo António, Vasco Morgado, the son and grandson of artists who made careers in Parque Mayer and who had the dream of converting the space into a center with schools, theaters, museums, Shops for years and restaurants, the Social Democratic candidate criticized the “almost casuistic” way in which the enclosure was renovated.

“What I want is a project as a whole. With Medina it was the case on a case-by-case basis. Parque Mayer should be a bit like a city of culture, ”he said, advocating Vasco Morgado’s idea for the place and inscribing it in its purpose of creating“ a city of 15 minutes ”in Lisbon. In other words, the city where a short walk is enough to find the essentials of daily life.

Just over a year ago, when the reduced emissions zone in Baixa-Chiado opened (which has since been suspended), the council announced its intention to launch a tender for “the rehabilitation, requalification and exploration of Parque Mayer”. There is a detailed plan for the location, which has been approved since 2012, but the enclosure remains away from the Lisbon cultural area.

Last week the Chamber approved an allocation of 335,000 euros in support of some concert halls in the city (including Maria Vitória). The cultural sector, one of the hardest hit by the restrictions of the pandemic, has regularly complained about a lack of government support. In the case of currencies, the system itself must be changed. “The culture must be financed by the people of the culture, without the political power making decisions,” he defended himself.

Survey? “There’s no point in Medina”

Also last week, the first poll of the local authorities in Lisbon came out, telling the weekly Novo that Fernando Medina would get 46.6% of the vote and Carlos Moedas would stay at 25.9%.

The PSD and CDS candidate devalues. “The polls say very little about how I feel on the street, about the desire for change that I hear. People are fed up with this governance of the city. When you look at Medina, when you look at Lisbon, there’s no point, ”commented Carlos Moedas.