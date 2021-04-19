Covid19. DGS steps up surveillance measures with schools to uncover outbreaks of Covid-19

The DGS worked with schools and health delegates to step up surveillance for the spread of new variants of Covid-19 and the detection of outbreaks in schools, including the cessation of activities.

According to a “National Health Authority Determination” to which the Lusa Authority had access, if a positive case is found in a class, the local health authority should “immediately and preventively” determine the “suspension of activities” of the class, to protect public health ”until laboratory molecular test (PCR) results are available.

If the positive case is determined by a rapid antigen test and the confirmatory PCR test is negative, the suspension of class activities will be lifted. However, if the molecular test is positive, the entire class should be tested with rapid antigen tests. As long as they are available, they will be immediately prophylactically isolated for 14 days, ”states the document signed by the Director General of Health, Graça Freitas.

“Through a risk analysis carried out by the local authority, the testing strategy should be applied to the whole school, prioritizing classes with a higher risk,” the document emphasizes. Given the existence of other confirmed cases, closing more classes or the entire school should be considered immediately, he added.

The local health authority should also determine the prophylactic isolation of high-risk contacts in the confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 infection, as well as populations at risk identified during the epidemiological investigation and risk assessment that was carried out.

A DGS source contacted by Lusa stated, “This statement was first issued on April 4th after opening in-person lessons to strengthen epidemiological surveillance, testing and genomic identification of strains. Mitigating the possible impact of deflation in these age groups on the epidemic ”.

However, he stressed that “it is a provisional provision, the effects of which will cease if there is no exceptional impact on the development of the disease due to the return to personal education”. “In spite of everything, the provision also provides for the gradual cessation of the proposed activities with regard to the risk assessment by the regionally responsible health authority,” says a written response from the DGS source.

The document states that “with the spread and detection of new variants, there is an urgent need to step up monitoring and intervention measures, with particular attention to the school, child and youth community, as well as teachers and non-teachers” of outbreaks in schools.

Given the existence of confirmed cases and outbreaks in the school context, the regional and local health authorities in conjunction with the DGS must determine “the implementation of exceptional and exceptional measures to reduce the transmission” of the disease in “close cooperation” with the Directorate for Educational Institutions ”.

In the event of a positive outcome, massive testing of the entire educational community in this facility should be encouraged within a maximum of 48 hours.