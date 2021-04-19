Covid-19: one more death and 220 cases. Transferability index low to 1 | Coronavirus

Portugal recorded another death from Covid-19 and 220 new cases of infection. There are another 26 people (a total of 454) on the ward and three more in intensive care units (a total of 112 people). On the last day, 547 people recovered.

The portability index fell to 1 across the continent as well as nationally. However, the incidence remains nearly the same: 71.8 cases per 100,000 people across the country and 68.1 cases across the continent only. The last balance of the value of R