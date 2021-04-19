Cookies Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Mondelēz International, Kellogg Co., Ferrero, CSC BRANDS, L.P

The latest research report on Cookies Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Cookies market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The attention on the overwhelming players Mondelēz International, Kellogg Co., Ferrero, CSC BRANDS, L.P., Nestlé, pladis global, PepsiCo, Inc., MDias Branco, Britannia Industries Limited, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Arcor, AB Annas Pepparkakor, Adam Foods, Dali Food Group Co., Ltd, Jiashili Group Ltd., THOMAS TUNNOCK LIMITED, Burton’s Biscuit Company, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., ITC Limited, Grupo Bimbo, Lotus Bakeries and Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Cookies are a type of baked food product that is generally available in a flat circular shape and is sweet in taste. It involves using different ingredients such as flour, oil, sugars, fats and depending on the flavour of the cookie the ingredients associated with it, such as nuts, dry fruits, fruits, artificial flavours and others. These cookies are also specially designed to cater for the allergies of individuals such as gluten free, nut-free or lactose-free.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing consumption of baked and confectionary goods due to a rise of urbanization globally

Growth in the levels of consumer indulging in sweet goods/foods, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of cafes and restaurants globally, is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Easier consumption of these products with high-shelf life, is also expected to foster growth of the market value

Market Restraints:

Increased prices of raw materials coupled with the bakery equipments utilized in the manufacturing of these products, is expected to restrain the growth of the market

High levels of competition present in the manufacturing sector of these products due to the unorganized competitor presence, this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Conducts Overall COOKIES Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Ingredient (Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal, Butter, Cream, Ginger, Coconut, Honey, Others),

Product Type (Drop Cookies, Bar Cookies, Molded Cookies, Fried Cookies, No-Bake Cookies, Refrigerated Cookies, Ice Box Cookies, Rolled Cookies, Sandwich Cookies, Others),

Packaging Type (Rigid, Flexible, Others),

Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Direct Sales, Specialist Retailers, Traditional Grocery Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channel, Others)

The COOKIES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Kellogg Co. announced that they agreed on the sale of the selected businesses associated with bakery and confectionary goods to the Ferrero organization. The sale was valued at approximately USD 1.3 billion. This transaction will complement both the organizations business strategies as Kellogg Co. will look to focus more on their mainstream goods as Ferrero will look to expand their presence worldwide.

In May 2018, Mondelēz International announced that they agreed with The Riverside Company, for the acquisition of “Tate’s Bake Shop” with the deal valued at approximately USD 500 million. This acquisition will further expand the portfolio of Mondelēz International as the growing demand for premium priced cookies is on the rise. This will further increase the resources available with the company as well.

