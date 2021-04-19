Chrissy Teigen launches campaign to help women fighting for children | Celebrities

Cookbook author and former model Chrissy Teigen hopes to break the stigma of fertility problems with a new campaign that encourages women to be more open to their conception difficulties and to seek the help they need.

The 35-year-old television star, married to singer John Legend, is currently starting the Fertility Out Loud Campaign during National Infertility Awareness Week, which takes place April 18-24 in the United States. Teigen has partnered with RESOLVE, the North American Infertility Association, a nonprofit organization, to encourage couples to use the organization’s resources and support to find a fertility specialist.

Teigen has long publicly addressed the difficulties she and her husband had in raising a family. Both sons, Miles and Luna, were born through in vitro fertilization (IVF). “It was obviously easy to choose to talk to women who are going through the problems I went through, the confusion I went through as a young woman with infertility problems, in order to give them this safe haven,” he explained. “There’s still a stigma attached to that. There’s still a privacy that people want with that and a shame or guilt, ”he added.

In October, the ex-model posted photos of the couple on their Instagram page after losing a baby in the hospital. “When I was in the hospital and had blood transfusions, I shared everything. I wanted to take everyone on this trip and I didn’t know where we were going to stop. But I knew if we lost it we would have to share it, ”he said. “It was the most real thing we would ever happen in front of people, and I knew how useful it would be, so sharing was important to me,” he said.

Last Friday, Teigen activated Twitter three weeks after leaving the social network due to what is known as online negativity. “As bad as it was, I think I took the good for granted,” he clarified. “And I think this break was very good for me,” he added.

As for planning to have more kids with John Legend, Teigen seems certain: “Whether it’s a surrogate mother or an adoption, I don’t think there will ever be a time I stop having kids to have.”