There are already plans for the abandoned land next to the Ajuda Palace Lisbon

The posters were pasted up by the community and announced changes to Ajuda: On 4.3 hectares of land just two steps from the palace, which the helpers had got used to seeing abandoned buildings, buildings should be in blocks, parking lots and a public one Green park to be built. Between Alameda dos Pinheiros, Rua de Dom Vasco, Calçada da Ajuda and Rua Bica do Marquês, an execution unit has been designed that defines what landowners may or may not build there – the state and the Maxirent real estate fund. The Aid Implementation Unit was in public consultation until last Thursday and has already been challenged by a group of helpers.