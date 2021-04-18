The White House warns Russia of the consequences if Navalny dies, supporters prepare for protests Russia

If the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison, “there will be consequences,” said US national security adviser Jake Sullivan of the CNN State of the Union program. Navalny’s health is deteriorating so much that prison officials threaten to force feed him if he does not end his hunger strike. Frau Iulia says he is thinner than he was in a coma in a Berlin hospital in August. Navalny supporters announced nationwide protests for Wednesday.