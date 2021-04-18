The Portuguese musicologist examined the stories behind Beethoven’s dedication song

The dedication of the famous Sonata ao Luar by the composer Beethoven to an alleged muse was ultimately a sarcastic way of getting revenge for the way in which he felt disrespected, discovered the Portuguese musicologist and pianist Artur Pereira.

The novelty is part of the book Beethoven’s Dedications – Stories Behind the Tributes [Dedicatórias de Beethoven – Histórias por Detrás das Dedicatórias] Recently published in the UK, where he lives and works, is the result of an in-depth and original study of the dedications made by the German composer (1770-1827).

The Sonata for Piano No. 14, known as Sonata ao Luar, is widely used in the soundtrack of films and even inspired the theme Because of the Beatles.

When the original composition was published in 1802, it contained a dedication to Giulietta Guicciardi, whom he gave piano lessons and with whom he will have fallen in love. However, the Portuguese musicologist believes that the gesture is “more an act of revenge than the love he had for her”.

“He was interested in the Countess and gave her free lessons, but at one point her mother offered him a gift, there is no certainty about what it is, money or anything else, and Beethoven was very offended,” says the musicologist.

From a letter he found in the composer’s estate, Pereira says that the countess’s mother, in offering him a fee, “treated him like a servant and said in a very subtle way:“ Don’t even think that you and my daughter will ever be together because you are a piano teacher and that’s where you stay “”.

The Portuguese musicologist understands that Beethoven dedicated the work which he was sure would be very famous “as revenge” because that way history would not be forgotten.

“He was a little proud,” he explains.

This is one of the stories he discovered from cataloging and analyzing the hundreds of dedications that the composer not only printed but also handwritten to create an “almost parallel biography from the dedication point of view,” he told the Lusa agency .

“The big novelty of the book is that it not only shows the aspect of the official dedications, but is also much more intimate with friends and acquaintances who have visited it. It gives us a deeper look into the composer and the relationships he had with a number of people, ”he explained.

Artur Pereira, who was studying the subject while doing a PhD at the University of Manchester, said he found a pattern in the dedications: the most relevant works were dedicated to internationally known people such as political leaders, the smaller ones less important.

For example, it has works dedicated to the Russian Tsar Alexander I, but at some point it withdrew to dedicate the Third Symphony to Napoleon Bonaparte due to the French invasions.

At other times he also used dedications in a personal way to show friendship or appreciation for financial support from patrons, who are generally members of the nobility.

Artur Pereira’s book, which has more than 400 pages and is considered a reference work for Beethoven specialists, was to be published on the occasion of the German composer’s 250th birthday in 2020.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic destroyed plans for celebrations worldwide and canceled lectures, concerts and many concerts by Portuguese, a renowned pianist who frequently appears as a soloist.

Imprisoned at home, he devoted himself to preparing an ambitious project to record all 35 Beethoven sonatas for piano over the next five years according to “concert practices of the time”.

A third album is also planned for this year, on which he will interpret works by the Portuguese composer Luís Costa, who died in 1960, some of which he had already recorded on an earlier album.

“As I live in England, I consider it a great duty to promote the music of our country, which is very rich and does not lag behind the big names around the world and needs more attention,” said Pereira.

Artur Pereira, born in Lamego, began studying music at the age of 7 and gave his first concert at the age of 13.

He attended the Higher School of Music in Porto and the University of Stellenbosch in Cape Town, South Africa, where he graduated.

In 2008 he moved to Great Britain, where he began a master’s degree at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, accompanied by the British pianist Norma Fisher. In 2016 he received his doctorate from the University of Manchester under the supervision of Barry Cooper, one of the world’s best experts on Beethoven.

In addition to his work as a professor at the University of Manchester and his private piano lessons, he regularly appears as a soloist and chamber musician.