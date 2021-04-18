Syrians called for Assad’s re-election in May The war in Syria

Officially, Bashar al-Assad is not yet a candidate for re-election; In practice, it is not expected that there will be any real rivals in next month’s presidential election in Syria. According to the announcement made by the President of Parliament this Sunday, only candidates who have lived uninterruptedly in the country for the past decade will be allowed to vote, which excluded the opposition in exile. The revolution against the Assad dictatorship began a decade ago – since then 13.2 million Syrians have fled their homes, including 6.6 million refugees.

Potential candidates can register from Monday, said Hamouda Sabbagh. In addition to the obligation to live in the country for a decade, they must also win the support of at least 35 MPs dominated by the Baas party.

The elections on May 20 are the second presidential elections since Syria got caught up in the conflict that was triggered by the brutal suppression of the dictatorship on the initially peaceful uprising. Since then, at least 500,000 Syrians have died (most despite the violence of the Daesh jihadists by the regime) and 100-250,000 have been arrested or disappeared.

The 2014 elections were viewed as illegal by the entire opposition, as well as by the European Union and the United States – the son of Hafez al-Assad, who came to power on the death of his father in 2000, won with 92% of the vote Even though for the first time you had two candidates who did not come from the Assad family, little-known Syrians and who hardly campaigns.

As with last year’s legislation, these elections will be another attempt by the regime to convey an idea of ​​normalcy. And once again, they will not be able to take place in the roughly 30% of the area that is still out of government control, the north, northwest, and northeast of the country.

In recent years, thanks to the support of Iran and especially Russia, the regime has crushed the opposition while avoiding consequences at the international level (in addition to sanctions against political and military officials and some business people).

In 2020, journalist and analyst Anton Mardasov told Al-Jazeera that Moscow would favor presidential candidates with some competition and more controversial results than in the elections seven years ago in order to give the regime some legitimacy.

Neither of the allies is ready to drop Assad, but both have their own problems and need to spend less money on the conflict. This is a time when Syria is in deep economic crisis, with frequent power outages, food shortages and long lines to buy bread and fuel in government-controlled areas.

Many companies have had to close, which has led to an increase in unemployment in recent months. In the face of inflation – the Syrian pound lost three quarters of its value in 2020 – more and more Syrians are unable to buy basic food. According to the United Nations, nine out of ten Syrians live in poverty and 60% of the population are at risk of hunger.