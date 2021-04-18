Sustainability, disrespect, kisses and hugs marked the third day of ModaLisboa | Fashion

The metropolitan baroque with a feminist message from Buzina, the warning of the destruction of Duartes corals, the homage to Madeira embroidery by Constança Entrudo, the irreverent Valentine Quaresma and the sharing of Carlos Gil’s kiss and hug – this was the third day of the 56. Edition of ModaLisboa. This Saturday the designers left strong messages for the community, the theme of the digital event that is also celebrating its 30th anniversary.