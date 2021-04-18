Russia will leave the International Space Station in 2025 | Space exploration

Russia will inform its international partners that it will abandon the International Space Station (ERA) project from 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced.

“We will sincerely inform you that we will be leaving ERA from 2025,” Borisov said in an interview with Russian public television.

According to the Rossiya 1 network, the decision was approved on April 12 during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of the country’s space industry, which also discussed Russia’s plans to build a station.

The exploration period for the EEI, which was built in 1998, expires in 2024, but several sources previously suggested the possibility of extending its useful life to 2030. The Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos has so far limited itself to confirming that A. The decision on the future of the EEI will be made on the basis of the technical status of its modules.

“As soon as this decision is made, we will start discussions with our partners about the terms and forms of interaction after 2024,” said Roscosmos.