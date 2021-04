Rules are suspended, but the next OU may already be on the verge of meeting them public finances

Rules are suspended, but the next OU may already be on the verge of meeting them public finances

Despite the fact that European fiscal rules will remain suspended until the end of 2022, the government is already determined in the next state budget to bring the country very close to compliance, with a sharp fall in national debt and a return to a downward trend in structural deficit.