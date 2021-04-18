Rochele Nunes wins third bronze medal for Portugal | Judo

It took only 50 seconds until the Portuguese Rochele Nunes defeated the Ukrainian Yelyzaveta Kalanina with “ippon” in the +78 kg category and won Portugal’s fourth medal in European judo in the Altice Arena in Lisbon.

A triumph with the highest number of points in the fourth match of the judoka in the competition, which guaranteed the bronze, against an opponent who had never won.

After the gold medal from Telma Monteiro (-57 kg) and the bronze from João Crisóstomo (-66 kg) this Friday and the bronze from Bárbara Timo (-70 kg) this Saturday, it was Rochele Nunes’ turn on the podium.