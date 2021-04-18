Joana Mortágua is the new BE candidate for Almada | Local elections

Joana Mortágua, MP and city councilor of the Bloco de Esquerda in the Almada City Council, is again a candidate for the city council to be blocked. This decision was approved this Saturday by BE activists and supporters with 90.2% of the votes cast.

In the video announcing the candidacy, Joana Mortágua assures that the bloc intends to “keep making a difference”. In the last municipalities in 2017 where BE in Almada achieved the best result, Mariana Mortágua was elected city councilor. “It’s an application that was launched in early April,” he summarized.

In her current tenure as city councilor, Joana Mortágua opposed the executive, led by her socialist and former deputy Inês de Medeiros, on issues such as housing policy. According to BE, the fight against precariousness in the community and the defense of more and better public transport in the community has been the approach of the blockers in the city of Almada in the current term of office.