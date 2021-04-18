In Portugal, urban policy is “implicit and sliced” territorial planning

João Ferrão does not share many of the criticisms he reads about the alleged lack of territorialization of the investments envisaged in the Restoration and Resilience Plan, but he would like the country to have a public policy for cities to which it should allocate the available European funds.

He was the last member of a government to deal with city politics. Do you feel that from a public policy perspective, for example, the recovery and resilience plan is responding to these issues? We see apartments there, we see public transport, but some scholars have already pointed out that the word city is missing there.

Then the answer is more complicated. I think there is a bit of a false debate about this plan. There is a reference from the European Commission that defines what this plan can be. And people confuse what it can be for what they’d like to do. I even heard a well-known commenter say that the name of the plan should be different without knowing that it is a structured figure. Each country can place different things there, but the pillars and body of the building are all defined. There is tension here. On the one hand, all organizations such as the United Nations, the OECD and the European Union itself recognize the growing role of cities. One discussion is why they are important (and we can go there). Another discussion is: What lessons should we learn from realizing they are important? If so, why isn’t urban politics just as important? This is inconsistent.

And why are cities so important that they deserve their own public order?

Some say they are important because most of the people live there. But that’s easy and doesn’t blame us. Cities are of enormous strategic importance, as all the factors of technological, social and economic innovation can be found in them. And there is another question: the activities in the cities are largely responsible for the great planetary changes. For what they consume, for what they produce, for what they emit.

Return to the PRR. We read complaints that this plan lacks territorialization. Is it a reasonable review?

I subscribe to this, but with a certain caveat. This is very serious when we talk about Portugal 2030. Regarding the PRR, I repeat, it is a building that is given to us and in which we have to say what we put in there. And there is something else that is difficult and shows our financial, cultural, institutional and political dependency: we do not have national politics. We develop strategies in Portugal – they are not national – according to the programmatic guidelines of the European Union and the available funds. This was very evident a few years ago when the logic by which the regional coordination and development commissions were created in the 1960s was completely misrepresented when they were transformed into machines for managing structural funds.

In the beginning they were machines for planning.

You are. And we have become a kind of translator and political director who thought from the outside. And like in the movie Lost in Translation, we run the risk of losing something in the translation. Regarding cities, France had an urban policy and said, let’s see how we can use these funds to implement our urban policy. Italy did something different and focused on metropolitan areas. In countries where there is no national policy, there is this import, which is a little uncritical. And then the proposal even falls short of the technocratic formulation of the European Commission.

The cities have disappeared from the government structure …

Yes, I feel good because I told the minister responsible at the beginning [pelo Ambiente e Ordenamento do Território]. Urban politics is not part of the government structure for a number of reasons, one of which is because it is believed that this is the responsibility of the municipalities, which is really strange. Indeed, by virtue of the skills at hand, someone is doing implicit and sliced ​​city politics because they have municipal waste, transportation, etc., but not city vision. It constantly interferes with the functioning and solutions for cities, but from a sectoral point of view. And so several things accumulate that were not thought of articulated, but each one for itself.

There is no network that integrates territorially, which results from sectoral competencies. Policies related to the urban network must have a national or regional scope as they require a different scale. And then there has to be municipal autonomy to choose different paths. But if there are no instruments at national level that fit this broader vision, the world will not stop, cities will not stop and will continue to work with their priorities.