Higher proportions are social justice editorial

The introduction of quotas in higher education to reduce racial discrimination with the creation of additional jobs is an idea that deserves to be discussed without complexities. The National Plan to Combat Racism and Discrimination 2021-2025, proposed by State Secretary for Equality, Rosa Monteiro, which will be publicly discussed, includes the creation of quotas for pupils from the educational areas of the schools of the Priority Intervention Program (TEIP) in access to higher education and higher technical specialist courses.