Have dinner in a restaurant, go to the movies, or go for a run in a group. What can I do from this Monday? | questions and answers

Have dinner in a restaurant, go to the movies, or go for a run in a group. What can I do from this Monday? | questions and answers

This Monday, Portugal, with a few exceptions, is taking another step towards a lack of definition. The PUBLIC remembers what it can do again.

I want to go out for dinner, but the house doesn’t have a terrace. Can i go anyway?

Yes. Starting this Monday, customers can return to the interiors of cafes, pastry shops and restaurants. If your community is part of those who are going through deflation, you can eat out or go back to the cafe.

Is there still a limit to the number of people at the table?

The opening of the rooms is accompanied by a limitation of the number of customers per table. A maximum of four people are allowed per table in cafes and restaurants. On the terraces, this number increases from four to six, according to the decree on the renewal of the state of emergency.

Are there any districts where these measures do not apply?

Yes. There are four municipalities that are resorting to the plan and reverting to the limitations of the first phase of deflation as there are more than 240 cases per 100,000 residents: Moura, Odemira, Portimão and Rio Maior. There are still six municipalities that, while not referring to the lack of definition, maintain the restrictions imposed in the last two weeks: this is the case with Albufeira, Alandroal, Carregal do Sal, Figueira da Foz, Marinha Grande and Penela .

I live in Odemira. Can I go to the neighbor council for a coffee?

No. Unless there are exceptions such as travel to work (including job interviews) or health issues, residents of Moura, Odemira, Portimão and Rio Maior cannot move out of their community for the next 15 days. The return to the first phase of lack of definition in these municipalities also implies the closure of the esplanades and the return to sale to the wicket.

I come from Portimão. Can I return to my 11th grade classes on Monday?

Yes. The setback in the plan in these four counties does not include the resumption of classes. The rules are nationwide and therefore all secondary and higher education students return to face-to-face classes.

Is there a curfew?

No, you can travel at any time and between any municipality (with the exception of the four already mentioned, which take a step back when taking measurements). The “general obligation to remind” remains, however. So stay at home whenever possible. The Prime Minister called on the Portuguese to exercise “restraint” both in circulation and in social contacts.

When do companies close?

All restaurants and similar establishments (cafes, pastry shops, etc.) close at 10:30 p.m. during the week. In addition, trade in food and groceries (grocery stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets) and non-food (specialist shops) closes Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. The opening times are different on weekends and public holidays: non-food retail and services as well as “catering establishments and the like” close at 1 pm, while food retail units can remain open until 7 pm.

Can you buy alcoholic beverages after 8 p.m.?

No. The ban on alcoholic beverages after 8 p.m. applies for the next 15 days. However, the legislative decree provides that after this time alcoholic beverages may be consumed in restaurants and similar establishments both inside and on the terraces until they close (i.e. 10:30 p.m.).

Can I do group sports again?

Yes, but with restrictions. From Monday onwards, outdoor physical activity is permitted with a maximum of six people per group. In addition, the sports modalities of transmission can also be resumed with medium risk. The list includes various collective sports such as handball (all varieties), basketball, soccer (including the beach), futsal, hockey, and volleyball. These activities complement the low-risk modalities already included (tennis, golf, paddle tennis, surfing and swimming). “High risk modalities” such as rugby, martial arts and acrobatic gymnastics continue to be left out.

Are group classes returning to the gym?

No. Group classes in the gyms are part of the final phase of the sports cycle reopening, scheduled for May 3rd. On this day, the gyms can give group lessons and outdoor sports are unrestricted. The transmission modes with “high risk” can also be resumed here.

And go back to the stadium to see my team’s games?

Not yet. As the Prime Minister announced last Thursday, football stadiums will remain unpublished until the end of the season, as well as major sporting events in the near future. This was the case for the Moto GP race in Portimão, which took place this Sunday, and it will also take place in Formula 1: unlike the previous edition of this race, the Grand Prix will be without an audience in the stands.

I want to go back to the cinema or the theater. Now I can?

Yes. The concert halls, theaters and cinemas will reopen from this Monday. The shows and exhibitions must close at 10 p.m. during the week. They can only be operated until 1 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.

I postponed my marriage. When can I plan a party?

You can already celebrate weddings and christenings, but the guest list can only take up 25% of the space of your choice. If you want more guests, you’ll have to wait until May 3rd to expect 50% of the venue’s maximum capacity.

When can I go to a town shop?

From this Monday, Citizen Stores will be offering a personal service by appointment.