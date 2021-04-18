FC Porto did the minimum but continued to pursue Sporting | FC Porto

With a bad performance, FC Porto Nacional defeated. A Taremi goal, exploiting a mistake by the islanders’ goalkeeper, was enough to guarantee three points for the “dragons”, who are “only” six behind the leaders Sporting.

After Chelsea’s elimination from the Champions League, the Portistas’ game at Choupana was far from brilliant. And towards the bottom of the ranking, the Blues and Whites even had a right to fear when Zaidu João Camacho crawled in the area. Penalty saved by Marchesín and prevented the Nacional from going too early in front of the scoreboard.

From then on, FC Porto took over the game without giving up much inspiration. But the Sérgio Conceição players knew they couldn’t slip and pushed the nationalists close to their territory.

As a reward for their efforts, the “dragons” had a slip by goalkeeper António Filipe, which made a difficult ball easier for Taremi. Corona recovered and spherical and returned to the Iranian who did not waste (20 ‘).

It was the most difficult and from that moment on, FC Porto managed the game and the result. Without suffering much pressure from a notoriously weaker opponent, the national champions endured the result and maintained the hope of taking the lead by the end of the championship.