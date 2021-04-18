FC Porto and Nacional with a margin of error of almost zero I league

The European adventure ended in a bitter but well-deserved win against Chelsea in Seville. For the first time, FC Porto can concentrate exclusively on one competition. The “Dragons” defeated in the semi-finals of the League Cup and the Portuguese Cup are fighting today in Madeira (5.30pm, SPTV1) for the first of eight “Finals” in the I Liga and after the triumph of Sporting in Faro for the advantage The mistake for Porto -Fans is almost zero: Every point lost can jeopardize the chances of winning the championship back. On the other hand, after eight straight defeats, Nacional goes out at the end of the tunnel.

The removal of the Champions League with a triumph in the middle of the week reinforced another well-deserved achievement of FC Porto in the elite of European football, but in a return to inner reality the possibilities for Porto players to end 2020. 21 season with titles starting to fade.

After conquering two important oxygen balloons with the consecutive draws of the leading Sporting, FC Porto will take nine points in the Choupana this afternoon from the “Lions” who won on matchday 27 and with the possibility of winning Benfica Six left away and Sérgio Conceição admitted in the preview of the Nacional confrontation that “the games are waning towards the end and their importance and weight are great”.

“We are not dependent on ourselves. We’ll do everything we can to win the eight games, starting tomorrow [domingo] It’s a very important game for us, “said the FC Porto coach, who guaranteed that he wouldn’t look at the upcoming scenario until May:” I’ve talked a lot about the schedule, every team is adapting and preparing for it the best way given the games ahead. The calendar is what it is. We want to be very competent in the eight remaining games, especially the next. “

Conceição made sure that he did not define “the eleven according to the calendar” as it is important what the players “can give for each game” and devalued the current moment of the opponent – “the difference between the last and the tenth is seven points, which is not much ”- and joked with Taremi’s last views:“ In the two games in which he went on the bench, he scored a goal. How wonderful.”

If FC Porto need the three points in order not to jeopardize the fight for the title, Nacional need the three points in order not to come any closer to returning to the II League. In the worst phase of the season, the Madeirans did not improve with the change of coach on matchday 24. After two 5-1 goals against Portimonense and Santa Clara, Manuel Machado has “hope for a good day”. against the national champions.

In the preview of the reception for the Porto players, the experienced technician pointed out that the Madeirans “are aware that the position on the table is not comfortable” but guarantees that Nacional does not throw in the towel: “ There’s 24 points left to play and we’re running after them. The possibility of reversing this position is in sight, and with this motivation we work from an animic point of view. “