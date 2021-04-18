Covid-19: Portugal has 441 cases and three deaths. Inpatients and intensive care patients are increasing coronavirus

Covid-19: Portugal has 441 cases and three deaths. Inpatients and intensive care patients are increasing coronavirus

Portugal recorded 441 cases of Covid-19 and three deaths caused by the virus on Saturday. This emerges from data published by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) in this Sunday’s epidemiological bulletin.

Since the pandemic began, health officials have recorded 831,001 SARS-CoV-2 infections and 16,945 deaths.

Of the three deaths, two occurred in the Lisbon region and the Tajo Valley: with 7185 deaths, this is the region in the country with the highest number of deaths. The third death occurred in the Center region, increasing the number of deaths from covid-19 to 3,006 in that area of ​​the continental territory.

There are 13 more hospitalizations than there were on Friday, and six more patients will be admitted to intensive care units (ICU) this Saturday. 428 people are now being treated in hospitals to recover from the infection, 109 of whom are in intensive care.

Another 395 people have been rescued, a total of 788,669 since the pandemic began.

This Saturday the number of active cases has increased: there are now 43 more for a total of 25,387. Health officials monitored 74 additional contacts, bringing that number to 20,712.

The rate of transmission of the virus in Portugal, R