A railway accident causes at least 11 deaths and almost 100 injuries in Egypt

The Egyptian authorities announced that at least 11 people were killed in a train wreck north of Cairo that Sunday. According to the railway authorities, at least four cars were derailed in the city of Banha in Qalyubia province. The Ministry of Health said in a statement that at least 98 people were injured.

Videos posted on social media showed overturned cars and passengers escaping safely along the railroad, Associated Press reports.

The train drove from the Egyptian capital to Mansoura in the Nile Delta.

EPA / KHALED ELFIQI

This is the latest of several rail accidents to hit the country in recent years. In March, two trains crashed in central Egypt that Friday, leaving at least 32 dead and 84 injured. The collision occurred after the emergency brakes on one of the trains were activated by “unknown persons,” the country’s then-rail authority said, which is a common scenario of rail accidents.

In August 2017, two passenger trains collided outside the port city of Alexandria on the Mediterranean, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people died when two trains collided near Cairo.

Egypt’s deadliest rail accident occurred in 2002, when more than 300 people died after a fire broke out on a night train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.