Will the Cuban economy change after the end of the Castro era? | Cuba

First Raúl Castro and then who else? For many observers, the question of who will leave leadership positions in the Communist Party of Cuba in the first place is crucial to answering another question: How far will economic reforms go?

Al-Jazeera TV experts say the more members of the so-called “historical generation” resign, the more room there should be for economic reforms.

On Friday, the first day of the Congress, the most important party convention, which took place every five years, Raúl Castro (89) handed over the post of Secretary General of the party since 2018 to Miguel Díaz-Canel (60), President.

Castro became party chairman in 2011 (having been temporarily president since 2006 when Fidel fell ill), and at that congress he announced a series of social and economic reforms. The handover of the testimony puts an end to Castro’s continued leadership in the party since the 1959 revolution.

However, the implementation of these economic reforms, announced ten years ago, has been slow and the economy is becoming increasingly important to Cubans, especially the youngest, who have only known the times of crisis, underline some analysts cited by Reuters.

The US embargo, further tightened by Donald Trump, and the coronavirus pandemic have left Cuba with greater difficulties due to a lack of essential goods and waiting times outside of grocery stores. During the pandemic, the economy contracted 11%, according to government figures. The lack of tourists and the foreign currency they bring with them was a severe blow. The government seemed to recognize the urgency when Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said this month, “People are not eating plans”.

“In theory, Díaz-Canel could now take the reins and surround himself with people who were his own team,” said Richard Feinberg, professor at the University of San Diego, California and author to Al-Jazeera of the book Open for Business: Building the New Cuban Economy. “That hasn’t happened so far, we can see that. Economic policy is in the hands of people who have been there for 20 years or more. “

“Raúl Castro transfers authority to the next generation of leaders and it is very important because the next generation of leaders is based on achievement – not historical legacy – to wield power and has a source of legitimacy,” said Arturo Lopez -Levy, Professor at Holy Names University, also in California, and author of Raul Castro and the New Cuba: A Close-Up of Change.