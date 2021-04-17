We will stay here for April 17th and for all generations! | opinion

On the morning of April 17, 1969, 52 years ago, Coimbra awoke to the size of neoclassical buildings ready to be inaugurated by a decadent regime. The grandeur of the new buildings had replaced the rubble of Lusa Atenas, home to countless generations of misaligned and disrespectful academics, already accustomed to feigning control of a corporatist state and removing a central power that was incapable to extend their sovereignty over the black layers of the USA academy.

On that morning of April 17, 1969, the Salazarist project concluded by Caetano was another offensive against the continued resistance of the young people of the Academy of Coimbra. Not even a word in the student log. Suddenly an unpredictable young president of the Academic Association of Coimbra, supported by thousands of other erratics, dares to ignite the sterile ceremony and open the doors of the auditorium of the university’s math building to the academic community under siege from outside. Alberto Martins had just ruined the strict production, to which he had not been invited. The academic crisis of 69 began with what had been unstoppable for almost half a century: the overthrow of the regime and the implementation of a democratic rule of law in Portugal.

I think Alberto Martins defined himself that morning. As the leader of the student resistance, he dared ask for the word, changing the direction of the predetermined and the convenience. The change it has achieved is not individual – or it will not be fair – but community. Today I believe that Alberto Martins gave posterity what it needed most, an unassailable citadel of rights, freedoms and guarantees, the refusal to serve a state that includes everything, and the requirement to be a person – a full person, full of convictions, ideals and life projects that are contrary to the intention to maim a generation with a criminal war, to send the majority of the population into extreme poverty and ignorance and to prevent the establishment of a democratic and humanistic university.

Alberto Martins will never be the one who dared ask for the word. It will surely be the citizen, the family member, the lawyer, the politician, the resistance fighter and the leader. But his sense of mission and the honor with which he devoted himself to the cause of democracy, not just for students but for all Portuguese born and unborn, will be a characteristic of man that will inevitably always define him.

Today there are those who are trying to convince us that we must give up our vigilance and that what is protected in the Constitution is an obstacle to progress. In these moments, let us strengthen democracy and defend what has been achieved against those who long for a time that is now over and that fortunately will never return

In honor of its conquest on this morning of April 17th, we owe our constant vigilance to the offensives against this undisputed stronghold of the fundamental rights of all citizens. We are guardians of what has been achieved. Today there are those who are trying to convince us that we must give up our vigilance, that what is protected in the Constitution is an obstacle to progress, that we must be flexible and adapt to new times and customs what is consecrated there is excessively heavy and that such a thing is nowhere to be found, that we are soft on those who violate and demand authority. In these moments, let us strengthen democracy and defend what has been achieved against those who long for a time that has already passed and that fortunately does not return. Let’s always honor Alberto Martins and this April 17th.

For all generations of Portuguese before us and for all who will come later, we will stay here!

