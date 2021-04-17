The return from training must maintain a “balance between the gains and the harms from training”. Other modalities
Two days before thousands of young network athletes return to work, many clubs have already started a time trial to complete the tests for Covid-19 set by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS). However, this will not be the only problem at this moment of recovery – treating possible injuries and restoring practitioners’ physical indices for competition are priorities for coaches, physical trainers, and medical departments across the country.