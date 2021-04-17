The judicial reform that Rui Rio has on paper since 2018 | Psd

When Rui Rio took over the leadership of the PSD in February 2018, he wanted to implement one of his flags – the structural reform of the judiciary. The initiative was poorly understood within the party and devalued by both remaining political forces and the government. It is this proposal (which has never been publicly presented by the PSD and which is now being updated) that Rui Rio wants to restore, taking advantage of the media climate created by the Socrates case.