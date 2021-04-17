The 15-year-old dies in a fight in São Domingos de Rana | Cascais

A 15-year-old boy died this Friday after a sting in São Domingos de Rana, Cascais parish. The alleged attacker, 18, was arrested on the spot by the Public Security Police (PSP) in flagrante delicto, the PSP’s Metropolitan Command of Lisbon source told the PUBLIC.

The feud stems from a disagreement between the two young men on Rua das Torres around 7:30 p.m. The 15-year-old boy was still being admitted to Cascais Hospital but died.

The situation is now being investigated by the judicial police, who have already been notified of the case. According to the facts reported so far, no more people were involved in the incident.

The attacker will stand by the judge for questioning.