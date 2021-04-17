Madeira: CDS / PP leader gains “political trust” despite suspicion of party funding | Wood

Madeira centrist leader Rui Barreto said Saturday that he had made the post of economic secretary in the PSD / CDS-PP government available on suspicion of funding the party, but the director general had maintained “political confidence”.

“I have the political trust of CDS management as well as the political trust of the President of the Government [Miguel Albuquerque]”Explained Rui Barreto. And he affirmed: “I have not committed any wrongdoing, I have not committed any illegal act, I have not committed a crime and there is no illegal funding for the CDS.”

The centrist leader spoke after the party’s regional political commission meeting in Funchal, where on Wednesday he gave explanations on a report by SIC giving details of how the regional structure was funded during the campaign. Legislative proposals in 2019.

According to SIC, Madeira’s CDS-PP received 29,880 euros from César do Paço, today’s main financier of the Chega party. The money was transferred to the bank accounts of six party members, including the current regional secretary for the economy, Rui Barreto.

According to SIC, the six centrist activists received around 5,000 euros each in August 2019 after Rui Barreto met César do Paço in Lisbon, the former Portuguese consul in Cape Verde and the United States, and then a militant and financier of the CDS-PP. It was another six weeks before the elections in Madeira took place and the party’s regional structure ran into financial difficulties. She was waiting for a response to a loan application from Caixa de Crédito Agrícola.

The CDS-PP was the largest opposition party in Madeira at the time with seven members in parliament, but only elected three in elections in which the PSD lost the absolute majority with which it ruled the region for 43 years. The two parties signed a government coalition agreement and the CDS-PP put two elements in the executive branch – Rui Barreto in the Minister of Economy and Teófilo Cunha in the Secretary for the Sea and Fisheries – and José Manuel Rodrigues in the chairmanship of the Legislative Assembly of the Forest.

“The game is about illegal CDS funding. There was no funding. It was not like that. One cent has not entered the CDS account. Neither in the form of a donation nor in the form of a loan. There is no wrongdoing, there is no crime, ”said Rui Barreto, saying that he was“ absolutely in good conscience ”. And he emphasized, “A personal loan was taken out and it was repaid in full.”

However, Rui Barreto said he had provided the position of regional secretary on suspicion, but the director general, Social Democrat Miguel Albuquerque, reaffirmed “political confidence”. This Saturday the political commission approved a vote of confidence for the chairman, who received only the dissenting vote of the president of the city council of Ponta do Sol, Sara Madalena, also council member of this self-sufficiency, in the western zone of Madeira.

On the other hand, the Diário de Notícias da Madeira stated this Saturday that the parliamentary chairman of the PS Madeiras, Miguel Iglésias, had filed a criminal complaint against the centrists with the public prosecutor after the SIC report. Rui Barreto responded: “I would also like to tell you that I am fully available in the judicial authorities to make any necessary clarifications.” The head of the Madeira CDS-PP also stressed that he was a “victim” of a “series of inaccuracies and falsehoods” reported in the television report and stressed that what he was practicing was “legal”.