Lewis Hamilton takes 99th pole of his F1 career | formula 1

The Briton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) took the 99th pole position of his Formula 1 career on Saturday, making him the fastest in qualifying for the Grand Prix Emilia Romagna in Italy.

Hamilton defeated the Mexican Sergio Perez and the Dutchman Max Verstappen, both at Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton, the driver with the most Poles in the history of the competition, set the fastest time in 1’14.411 in the first attempt of the final qualifying lap, Q3, leaving the Mexican with Verstappen just 0.035 seconds away, third 0.087 seconds from Hamilton.

The Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) closes the second row in fourth place, but already at 0.329 seconds.

Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) could not exceed eighth place, 0.477 seconds ahead of his teammate, directly behind Briton Lando Norris (McLaren), whose best lap was canceled by a slight exit beyond the track limits. Without this penalty, he would have recorded the third fastest time of the session.

Those who did not make it into the third quarter were the Spaniard Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari (11th) as well as the German Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin (13th) and the Spaniard Fernando Alonso in the Alpine region (15th).

The session was marked by the early accident of the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), so that he will leave the last position on the starting grid.

GP Emilia Romagna is the second race of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Lewis Hamilton is in the lead with 25 points on this trip after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix, beating Max Verstappen in the opening round of the championship.

The third round will take place in Portugal from April 30th to May 2nd.