Great Britain says goodbye to Prince Philip | Photo gallery

The UK said goodbye this Saturday to Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at the age of 99. The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral ceremonies took place in the Chapel of S. Jorge in Windsor. Here he is buried in the royal vault.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only 30 people attended the funeral. At 3 p.m. when the funeral began at Windsor Castle, the United Kingdom followed a minute’s silence in honor of the Prince Consort of Isabel II.

Meghan Markle, the wife of grandson Harry, was absent from the ceremony because she was pregnant and did not have a medical permit to fly from Los Angeles to London, nor British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who chose to take his place with the family leave restrictions.