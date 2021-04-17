France approves the creation of the crime of “ecocide” to punish pollution France

The House of Commons in France this Saturday approved the creation of the “ecocide” offense for cases of deliberate pollution, under a climate law that will be voted on on May 4th.

The French Minister for Ecological Change, Bárbara Pompili, welcomed this “law that will affect the daily life of all citizens”, at the suggestion of the members of the Citizens’ Convention on Climate (CCC), who are the origin of the project.

The left considers the number of crimes to be insufficient, as the definition of “ecocidal crime” is to be anchored, while the right raises doubts about the “legal uncertainty” of this measure, reported the AFP agency.

The law is the result of a recommendation by citizens for the Climate Convention, a group established by the government with around a hundred personalities to discuss environmental issues and propose concrete measures.

The members of this body, which was set up by President Emmanuel Macron to promote citizen participation in climate protection policy, presented their proposals in June 2020.

Following these proposals, the French government presented a number of draft laws, decrees and other initiatives of a European nature.

The main objective is to reduce emissions of gases that lead to a warming of the climate by at least 40% compared to 1990 by 2030 through measures and rules of social justice.