Elon Musk’s NASA and SpaceX are working together again, now for the next manned mission to the moon

Elon Musk’s NASA and SpaceX are working together again, now for the next manned mission to the moon

NASA has selected SpaceX, owned by Tesla businessman and President Elon Musk, for the next manned mission to the moon, the US space agency announced on Friday.

“Today I am very excited and we are very happy to announce that we have attributed the development of our student system to SpaceX,” said NASA program director Lisa Watson-Morgan at a press conference.

This US $ 2.89 billion (EUR 2.4 billion) deal is SpaceX’s major win and strengthens the company’s position as a privileged partner of NASA. Last year Elon Musk’s company was the first to successfully send a team aboard the International Space Station.

NASA has chosen Starship to land the first astronauts since the Apollo program on the lunar surface! Are we humble to help @NASAArtemis usher in a new era in human space exploration? https://t.co/Qcuop33Ryz pic.twitter.com/GN9Tcfqlfp

– SpaceX (@SpaceX) Spaceship rocket for the transport of crews and loads that are important for distant space travel and that can land while standing. Prototype missiles are currently being tested in Texas, but the four attempts to fly resulted in an explosion.

The last manned mission to the moon, Apollo 17, took place in December 1972, three years after humans arrived on its surface, with the Apollo 11 mission.

There were a total of 12 American astronauts on the moon, two of them civilians: an engineer, Neil Armstrong, and a geologist, Harrison Schmitt, the first and to date the last man to set foot on the lunar soil. In the course of the six studies, around 400 kilograms of lunar rock were sent to the earth.

In May 2019 NASA announced that the new, still free moon mission is called Artemis, which in Greco-Roman mythology was Apollo’s twin sister and goddess of the hunt and the moon.

Two months earlier, President Donald Trump’s administration had expected American astronauts, including the first woman, to return to the moon by four years by 2024.

The future crew will study at the South Pole where there is ice in their craters and therefore the conditions to possibly have liquid water.

The gateway will be an orbital station on the moon, the gateway that will also serve as a platform for Mars and will be built in a partnership between NASA and European, Russian, Canadian and Japanese colleagues as well as private companies, space tourism and the colonization of Mars .