Covid19. The Algarve region is suffering from an “absolutely disproportionate” impact, explains the Coronavirus study

The Algarve is the region of the country where the pandemic is having “absolutely disproportionate effects” and where unemployment is rising the most year over year, followed by the Lisbon metropolitan area, according to the Inequalities Observatory.

A report now published, signed by Inês Tavares, Ana Filipa Cândido, Jorge Caleiras and Renato Miguel do Carmo, analyzed the labor market in mainland Portugal in 2020 based on data from the Institute for Employment and Vocational Training.

The first key finding of the Unemployment in 2020 study – Impact of Pandemics, Mapping and Reflections was “the reversal of the sustained decline in unemployment that has occurred since 2012”.

In fact, registered unemployment fell regularly from 710,652 people in 2012 to 297,931 in January 2020.

However, a “sudden upturn, most notable since April 2020, reversed this trend” and estimated the total number of registered unemployed at 375,150 in the last month of the year.

The so-called “immediate unemployed”, who, along with other indirect measures to support employment, did not benefit from the simplified “dismissal”, were above all “more precarious, informal workers, self-employed, in short false green income”. Vulnerable workers with contractual or simply non-existent contractual ties, to which have been added those who were in a trial period and did not continue. “

However, after strong initial growth, the number of unemployed remained “limited / weakened”, which researchers attributed to, among other things, “reopening” / lack of confidence and direct and indirect support for employment.

Among the various characteristics of the population considered, the Observatory indicated that “among the occupational groups that are growing the most and are increasing in relative importance to the total number of unemployed are unskilled workers from the fields of personal services, protection, security and salespeople, Administration comes from personnel, specialists in intellectual and scientific activities and skilled workers in industry, construction and craft ”.

On the other hand, in terms of sectors, “the vast majority of the unemployed came from service activities and only later, well below, from industry (…) and, even less, from the primary sector”.

When analyzing the analysis, which focused on specific economic activities, the researchers found that “the unemployed come mainly from shelters, restaurants and the like; Transport and Storage; Leather and leather goods industry; Real estate, administration and support activities; Manufacture of motor vehicles, components and other means of transport; and the clothing industry ”.

After finding that “the tourism sector continues to be largely disadvantaged by the pandemic”, the researchers stressed that “in the case of the Algarve, the phenomenon is even more significant”.

They even said that in the Algarve, “the pandemic is having an absolutely disproportionate impact, largely due to the region’s reliance on tourism, with a particular focus on the Albufeira community”.

They also stressed that “the registered unemployment rate is unprecedented” and that “the Algarve is the region of the country where unemployment has increased the most year on year, followed by the Lisbon Metropolitan Area” (AML).

Finally, the homologous comparison that the authors carried out between May 2020 and 2019 shows that the “trigger” of unemployment in the Algarve, particularly in Albufeira, has its greatest influence.

When they observed the same discrepancies between December 2020 and 2019, the extent of the problem was determined using the map of the municipalities: the Algarve, anti-money laundering and the western region have the “greatest impact”, a “significant impact” is observed in some Money laundering communities in the Algarve and inland and a “lower impact” occurred in inland communities, particularly in the north.

The Observatory on Inequalities is an independent structure, created within the framework of the Center for Research and Studies in Sociology of the Instituto Universitário de Lisboa, which is partnered by the Institute of Sociology of the Faculty of Letters of the University of Porto and the Center for Social Studies of the University of Azores.