Covid-19 has already caused more than three million deaths worldwide. Portugal is the 28th country with the most coronavirus deaths

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has already caused more than three million deaths worldwide, according to the latest update of the pandemic numbers. According to an independent census by the American University of Johns Hopkins, there are 3,001,068 victims of a pandemic in which more than 140 million cases of infection have already been recorded. It took just three months for the death toll to jump from two to three million, at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning of the “worrying” growth in infection cases in the world.

The first death caused by the virus occurred on January 9, 2020: A 61-year-old Chinese man who lives in Wuhan – the city where Covid-19 was originally discovered – died after suffering a severe illness caused by the infection Had developed pneumonia. The pandemic spread silently around the world in the weeks after the first cases were discovered. The first death outside of China was announced in the Philippines on February 2. To date, there have been 360 deaths from the virus in China.

The virus would hit Portugal a month later, on March 2nd. The first death was recorded in the country on March 16, exactly two weeks after the first infection was detected. Portugal registered 16,937 deaths, occupying 28th place on the list of countries with the highest number of virus-related deaths.

With the exponential increase in infections and deaths caused by the virus in the weeks that followed, the world hit 100,000 deaths in April. Five months later, in September, more than a million people were killed. The World Health Organization warned of the possibility that the death toll would double before a vaccine that can prevent serious reactions to the infection from developing was widely used, a problem that would indeed arise.

On January 16 of this year, the world hit two million deaths and it took just three months to add another million to that number. This was the largest increase in mortality since the pandemic began.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States is currently the country with the highest mortality rate from this pandemic, with 566,224 deaths. This list is followed by Brazil (368,749 deaths), Mexico (211,693), India (175,649) and the United Kingdom (127,472).

The European Union country hardest hit by the pandemic was Italy: with 116,366 deaths, it is the sixth country with the highest number of deaths caused by the virus.