Costa refuses to answer Socrates and highlights “good examples” like Telma Monteiro | emerged Operation Marquis

Prime Minister António Costa on Saturday refused to respond to criticism from former Socialist Prime Minister José Sócrates, stressing that “good examples” like that of judoka Telma Monteiro should be watched. Speaking to journalists in Lisbon, on the sidelines of the award of the Medal of Honor in Sports Merit to judoka Telma Monteira, the Prime Minister was asked if he would respond to the allegations made by the former Prime Minister and former socialist leader when he denied socialist leader Fernando Medina, he accused his “client” in the leadership of the PS of “profound channeling”.

With the Mayor of Lisbon at his side, Costa did not want to reply to Sócrates, just said: “Today we are talking about Telma Monteiro, what matters, these are the good examples that we must think of, that we must and should follow guide us. “It was Telma Monteiro who brought me here, it was Portuguese Judo that brought me here and this is Portuguese Judo and Telma Monteiro that I want to talk about,” he added.

In an interview with TVI on Wednesday, the former Prime Minister José Sócrates attributed the criticism of the socialist leader Fernando Medina to his “director” in the PS leadership, whom he accused of “profound channeling” and “adjusting the accounts” for your moral cowardice ”.

José Sócrates made these allegations in an interview with TVI, without ever mentioning the name of PS Secretary General and Prime Minister António Costa, when confronted with testimony from Lisbon Mayor Fernando Medina in his comments section on Monday TVI. Medina believed that the fact that José Sócrates was pronounced for crimes of money laundering and forgery of documents by the Central Court of Criminal Investigation is ethically unacceptable and undermines democratic life.

The Prime Minister has refused to comment on the development of the judicial process, Operation Marquis. On the day the instructive decision was made, António Costa only said last week that he replied six years ago and that he now has nothing more to add. Then he asked the party for restraint, believing that Socrates fought for what he believed to be truth, and argued that politics is politics, justice is justice.